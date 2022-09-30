Marcus family to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

The Marcus family will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th annual BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

This year the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center. Click here to register.

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. was founded in 1935 by Ben Marcus with the purchase of a single movie theater in Ripon. It has grown to have a significant presence in the lodging and entertainment industries. Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest movie theater circuit in the U.S. and own or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states. The company’s lodging division owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states.

The company continues to be led by the Marcus family including president and CEO Greg Marcus (grandson of Ben Marcus), and his father, Stephen Marcus who is chairman of Marcus Corp. and previously served as president and CEO. David Marcus, also Ben’s grandson, is managing director and CEO of Marcus Investments.

The Marcus family has made numerous contributions to the community over many years.

Ben Marcus held leadership roles with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Mount Sinai Medical Center, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, the United Jewish Appeal and other Organizations. He also founded the Variety Club Children’s Charities in Milwaukee.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee is named in recognition of a naming rights contribution from The Marcus Corp. Foundation more than 25 years ago, which provided funds to renovate and expand the facility. The family has remained a major supporter for the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The Marcus family also was the naming rights sponsor for the Marcus Amphitheater at Summerfest grounds. The facility is now known as the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The Marcus family donated the Warner Grand Theatre in downtown Milwaukee to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which converted it into the Bradley Symphony Center.

Steven Marcus was the driving force behind Sculpture Milwaukee, an annual public art display along Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee that began in 2017.

With The Marcus Corp’s Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, numerous arts and culture organizations in the community are given the opportunity to utilize space in the hotel to further their artistic work and reach.

Other organizations that have been supported by the Marcus family with financial support, volunteering and/or board service include: Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, City Year, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago, Greater Milwaukee Committee, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Jazz at Lincoln Center, MMAC, Milwaukee Jazz Institute, Milwaukee Jewish Foundation, Summerfest, Untied Way of Greater Milwaukee, UPAF, Wisconsin Center District and others.

The equivalent of $1.2 million of on-air screen time is provided by Marcus Theatres in-kind each year to organizations like United Way to build awareness.

Over the past decade, the Marcus Corporation Foundation has donated more than $10 million to nonprofit organizations.

The finalists for the other Nonprofit Excellence Awards categories are (winners will be announced at the Nov. 4 event):

Corporate Citizen of the Year

Catalyst Construction

Ellenbecker Investment Group

Northwestern Mutual

Husco

Corporate Volunteer of the Year

Mary Burgoon, Rockwell Automation

Brian O’Neill, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

In-Kind Supporter

Tarantino & Company

SMART- Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation, Local 18

Oldenburg Group

Next Generation Leadership

Danielle White, Rockwell Automation

Matthew Wuest, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Maggie Pinnt, Pepper Construction of Wisconsin

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center: The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, First Stage, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, First Stage, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra United for Waukesha Community Fund: United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation Journey House Construction & Design Academy: Journey House Inc., All Hands Boatworks, Teens Grow Greens, Habitat for Humanity, Adams Garden Park

Journey House Inc., All Hands Boatworks, Teens Grow Greens, Habitat for Humanity, Adams Garden Park FOR-M: MKE Tech Hub Coalition, We Pivot, The Commons, Bader Foundation, WEDC

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Marci Boucher, Independence First

Stephanie Borowski, GPS Education Partners

Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee

Mara Duckens, St. Francis Children’s Center

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Kathy’s House

Center for Urban Teaching

ALIVE Inc. Milwaukee

The Ability Center

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Centers for Independence

Seeds of Health, Inc.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc.

At the Nov. 4 program, before the presentation of the awards, Jim Kacmarcik and Gretchen Jameson of Kacmarcik Enterprises will also best practices for businesses looking for ways to give back and discuss the vision for the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, a new organization aimed at helping people pursue their best life at home, at work and in their community.