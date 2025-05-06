Marcus Corp. saw revenue increase in Q1, while bottom line took a hit

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. reported total revenue growth of 7.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, but several factors including higher costs, an underperforming film slate, and the Hilton Milwaukee renovation project created some operational headwinds. Revenues for the first quarter totaled $148.8 million, up from $138.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

"With a stronger slate of highly anticipated films just around the corner, we expect this excitement will continue throughout the remainder of the year, ” said Marcus.

before cost reimbursements were $52.3 million, an 8.9% increase over the prior year's first quarter, benefiting from the continued return of group business and a stronger ski season at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Division operating loss was $6 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.1 million for the same period last year.

"Looking ahead to the busy summer travel and convention season, we expect to continue to benefit from strong bookings at our recently renovated hotels," said Marcus. "We were also pleased to repurchase an additional $7.1 million of shares during the quarter, reflecting our continued confidence in both businesses and commitment to returning capital to shareholders."