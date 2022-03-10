Marcus Corp. promotes Steve Martin to chief HR officer

The Marcus Corp. has promoted Steve Martin to chief human resources officer. Martin previously served as vice president of human resources for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. In his new role, Martin will lead the corporate human…

The Marcus Corp. has promoted has promoted Steve Martin to chief human resources officer. Martin previously served as vice president of human resources for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. In his new role, Martin will lead the corporate human resources function and become a member of the executive management committee. He will also continue to oversee human resources for the company's hotel division. For at least the past few years, Marcus' corporate HR division was headed by a vice president, not a c-suite exec. John Murray previously held the VP role and is no longer with the company, according to a spokesperson. Martin joined Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. in 2000 as director of human resources for Baymont Inn & Suites, a limited-service lodging division formerly owned by the company. During his tenure, he's held various leadership roles in HR for both Marcus Hotels & Resorts and The Marcus Corporation. He was named vice president of HR for Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2014. "With nearly 30 years of experience, Steve is the perfect fit to lead our human resources capabilities for the entire company," said Thomas Kissinger, senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of The Marcus Corp. "His dedication to our people and our culture is unmistakable, and we know he will continue to lead our teams to success." Prior to joining Marcus Corps., Martin worked at Hyatt Hotels & Resorts in both field and corporate human resources roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and institution management from Iowa State University.