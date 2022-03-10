Marcus Corp. promotes Steve Martin to chief HR officer

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Steve Martin, chief HR officer at The Marcus Corp. Photo credit: Marcus Corp.
The Marcus Corp. has promoted Steve Martin to chief human resources officer. Martin previously served as vice president of human resources for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. In his new role, Martin will lead the corporate human…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display