Marcus Center will showcase Uihlein Hall renovations at in-person annual BASH

The Marcus Performing Arts Center plans to host its 16th annual BASH fundraiser as an in-person gathering that will showcase the downtown center’s newly renovated Uihlein Hall and updated outdoor grounds.

The event will be held June 25 to raise funds for the center’s education and community engagement programs. It will include a pre-show dinner hosted outside, auction, program and performance by Broadway actor Norm Lewis in Uihlein Hall. A virtual program option will also be available.

In fall 2020, the Marcus Center began a $4 million project to renovate Uihlein Hall, which included the addition of new seats, a new seating configuration with multiple aisles, increased public health and safety amenities, and enhanced ADA accommodations. It also involved creating a new outdoor public space to host accessible and socially-distanced programming.

The center is home to the Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera, First Stage and a variety of community events.

“Last week marked a full year since Broadway and the live performing arts went dark,” said Marcus Center president and chief executive officer Kendra Whitlock Ingram. “We are so grateful to our community of supporters who have stood with us throughout this past year to ensure that the Marcus Center continues to serve as a gathering place for all. We are excited that our official return to live performing arts will take place at the BASH, and we look forward to bringing our community together for this celebratory evening.”

The BASH will also honor philanthropists Donald and Donna Baumgartner, who will receive the Visionary iMPACt Award; epidemiologist Dr. Laura Cassidy, who will receive the Dynamic Leadership Award; and civic leader Martha Love, who will receive the community legacy award.

The Baumgartners provided a lead $1 million gift for the renovation project. The Marcus Center also received a major gift from an anonymous donor and a grant from the Herzfeld Foundation.

Single tickets for the BASH are $300 and sponsorships are available ranging from $3,000 to $25,000.

Last month, the Marcus Center announced the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” will kick off its rescheduled Broadway at the Marcus Center season for 2021-’22. The show will run from Oct. 12-24, followed by “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The full lineup of Broadway shows is available here.

