Marco’s Pizza to open locations in Milwaukee, Franklin

Toledo, Ohio-based pizza restaurant chain Marco’s Pizza will open two new area locations in the coming weeks, including a Franklin location on Oct. 14 and a location on Milwaukee’s far northwest side on Oct. 28.

The Milwaukee restaurant will be located at 7335 West Good Hope Road.

The Franklin restaurant will be located at 6509 South 27th St.

- Advertisement -

The restaurants will be owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Hoogland Restaurant Group, Marco’s Pizza’s largest franchisee, which owns and operates more than 100 locations.

Founded in 1978, Marco’s Pizza has more than 1,200 locations, including several locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin in Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Bend, Watertown and Sheboygan.