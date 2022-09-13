Manufacturing leaders will discuss how they’ve handled challenges of recent years, at the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

The past few years have been full of challenges with more uncertainty on the horizon, but Wisconsin manufacturers have a unique ability to handle whatever the world throws at them. It would be easy to think of recent years as once-in-a-lifetime challenges, but the truth is there are always lessons to be learned.

At the BizTimes Media Next Generation Manufacturing Summit, manufacturing company leaders will talk about the challenges they have faced in recent years and how they diagnosed the issues, identified what was within their control, and found solutions to move forward.

The event will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The panelists will include:

After the panel discussion, the program concludes with breakout sessions on how to improve your business with sustainability, leadership strategies for preventing federal penalties, and a closer look at manufacturing in southeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP) is the presenting sponsor for the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit. Event sponsors are BMO Harris and Brown & Brown. Supporting sponsor is Vistage.