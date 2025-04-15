Manufacturer plans expansion in Germantown

WAGO Corp., a manufacturer of electronic and automation control products, is planning to expand its Germantown headquarters. The company, which is based in Germany but has its North American headquarters in Germantown, received initial approval Monday night for an 18,600-square-foot addition to its facility at N120 W19129 Freistadt Road in the Germantown Industrial Park. The

, a manufacturer of electronic and automation control products, is planning to expand its Germantown headquarters. The company, which is based in Germany but has its North American headquarters in Germantown, received initial approval Monday night for an 18,600-square-foot addition to its facility at N120 W19129 Freistadt Road in the Germantown Industrial Park. The facility currently employs 135 people at the 98,000-square-foot facility, with an expectation of an increase to 140 employees after the proposed expansion, according to documents filed with the Village of Germantown. The expansion will primarily consist of warehousing space, documents show. The company makes terminal blocks, connectors and interface modules at the Germantown facility. WAGO is working with Jackson-based design/build companyon the project.