ManpowerGroup CEO Jonas Prising on why workforce challenges aren’t about to get easier and what employers can do|Ep. 109

This week’s episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features conversation with Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup, during the annual BizTimes Economic Trends Event. Jonas’ job gives him insight into the trends shaping the labor force and job markets at a time when many companies are finding it increasingly difficult to find the talent they need to grow. The conversation touches on how to help employees upskill, the outlook for wages, viewing the Great Resignation as more of a reshuffle and how the inequal distribution of skills and opportunities contributes to polarization. Jonas discussed the need to invest on a scale similar to climate change to create a more balanced system moving forward.

