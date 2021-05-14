Mandel Group’s ‘M10’ building redevelopment in Wauwatosa an expansion opportunity for its retail tenants

Café and gym slated to open their second locations later this year

By
Alex Zank
-
Rodney Zimmerman of Ally's Bistro standing where the future outdoor terrace will be.
Rodney Zimmerman of Ally's Bistro standing where the future outdoor terrace will be.
Rodney Zimmerman, co-owner of Ally's Bistro in Menomonee Falls, had heard about Mandel Group Inc.'s plans to redevelop a historic powerhouse building in Wauwatosa. Known as the "M10" building, it would be redeveloped for commercial…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

