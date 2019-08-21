Malcolm Drilling buys Mukwonago land for new facility

Malcolm Drilling has purchased 9.6 acres of vacant land in the village of Mukwonago where it plans to construct a new facility.

According to state records, John Malcolm, chief executive officer of San Francisco-based Malcolm Drilling, purchased the land recently from the village for $1.05 million. The land is located at the end of Tower Court on the western side Highway 83, in Mukwonago’s 115-acre industrial park.

The specialty foundation contractor, which currently has a facility in the village of Wales, plans to build in Mukwonago a nearly 19,000-square-foot industrial building that could potentially expand to more than 23,800 square feet, according to plans filed with the village earlier this summer.

The building will be used for administrative offices, storage, equipment repair and staging, and related operations. The company may also construct three accessory buildings at the site in the future.

Malcolm Drilling is one of two companies who are planning to soon build new facilities the Mukwonago industrial park. Electronics manufacturer TouchPad Electronics LLC also plans to build a 22,500-square-foot industrial building that could expand up to 48,000 square feet at a 3.8-acre site near the southwest corner of Highway 83 and Boxhorn Drive.

The two companies would join others brought to the industrial park by Briohn Building Corp., such as Banker Wire, Triple Crown Products and Super Products LLC.