Majority of local economic indicators tracked by MMAC declined in November

Most of the local economic indicators tracked by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce declined in November, according to the MMAC’s latest economic trends report. Only ten of 23 available indicators pointed upward in November, down from the 12 positives registered in October.

“A slow pace of economic activity has been evident in recent months, particularly in nonfarm employment, unemployment and housing and real estate indicators,” said Bret Mayborne, MMAC’s vice president – economic research. “For 2022 as a whole, 14 of 23 indicators posted year-to-date gains (11-month averages) – a second consecutive year of solid economic improvement post COVID-19. Nonetheless the likelihood of this growth pattern continuing into 2023 is uncertain.”

Highlights of the data include: