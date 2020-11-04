Maharaja restaurant owner buys downtown Milwaukee building

The owner of Maharaja Indian restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side has bought the building that houses SURG Restaurant Group’s downtown night club and now-closed banquet facility.

Brookfield-based Bell Super LLC, which is owned by Maharaja owner Balbir Singh, purchased the 15,700-square-foot building at 725-729 N. Milwaukee St. for $2.4 million, according to state records.

The side-by-side tenants of the building include SURG’s The Garden banquet facility, at 725 N. Milwaukee, and Lucid Light Lounge, at 729 N. Milwaukee. SURG has permanently closed The Garden, citing COVID-19 challenges, according to its website. Lucid Light Lounge remains temporarily closed because of COVID-related bar and restaurant capacity restrictions.

The building is located across the street from SURG’s Carnevor steak house, at 718 N. Milwaukee St.

The seller was SU Real Estate Group LP, which is affiliated with Oak Creek-based SU Group LLC. SU Group LLC was founded by Mike Polaski, who also owns SURG Restaurant Group.

The building is assessed at $1.6 million, according to city records.

SURG and Bell Super representatives could not be reached for comment.