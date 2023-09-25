West Allis | Founded: 2005

Industry: Promotional products

Employees: 15

Magellan Promotions provides custom promotional products, apparel, awards and event signage to businesses, nonprofits and higher education institutions.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Michael Wolaver, chief executive officer: “Our agency approach forms the foundation of strong client partnerships. We have further leaned into niching with specific departments on college campuses nationwide, which allows us to leverage our team’s collegiate expertise to deeply understand our client needs and deliver results-driving solutions. With the growth of marketing through the physical mailbox over the past few years, our mailing and fulfillment services and expertise help make our clients’ jobs easier and more impactful.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Magellan Promotions has worked to remain as honest as possible to our team and clients about the challenges of the past few years. We communicated the challenges we were facing along with solutions to work around them. By being proactive about the challenges we were facing, we were able to mitigate them as much as possible.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is intentionally fostered to embody our EPIC core values: Expertise, Partnerships, Innovation and Creativity. We are a community that thrives on shared values and a passion for excellence.”