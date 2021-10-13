Madison named “Best Place to Live” by Livability.com

Madison is ranked as the “best place to live” topping the Top 100 Best Places to Live List for 2021 from Livability.com.

Franklin, Tennessee-based Livability.com, a division of Journal Communications Inc., highlights the best small to mid-sized cities and what makes them great places to live, work and visit. It examines issues such as affordability, cultural amenities and talent attraction.

The Top 100 Best Places to Live List is created from months of research, in partnership with Paris-based market research firm Ipsos, into relocation trends, economic variables and factors that influence quality of life, according to Livability.com. More than 1,000 adults aged 18 and up from across the country were surveyed to determine which livability characteristics they value in their future communities. Respondents were asked if they could work from anywhere, which factors would be most heavily considered when choosing to relocate and how their housing needs and priorities have changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million were ranked on 50 data points measuring economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care. The nine scores were weighted based on the survey conducted for Livability.com by Ipsos.

About Madison, Livability.com says “Madison has a long-standing reputation as one of the best college towns in the country, but this city offers so much more as one of the best places to live in the U.S. Madison is a great place to live for recent grads and retirees alike and has a high rate of employment, a resilient economy and excels in nearly every category.”

Other than Madison, no other Wisconsin cities made the Livability Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2021.