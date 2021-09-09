Madison-based teletherapy provider raises $13 million

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
DotCom Therpay president and founder Rachel Robinson. Photo courtesy of DotCom Therapy.
DotCom Therapy has raised $13 million to expand its pediatric teletherapy resources and to establish additional partnerships with health care systems nationwide, the Madison-based company announced today. Unlike other telehealth platforms, DotCom Therapy’s sole focus…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

