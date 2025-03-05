Madison-based law firm adds office in Mequon

DeWitt LLP has opened an office in Mequon at 10140 N. Port Washington Road and hired Attorney Michael G. May to lead it.

May and an assistant will work in the new Mequon space, with the possibility to add more lawyers from the firm in the future, May said.

Before joining DeWitt, May operated his own private estate and business planning firm out of the office space on Port Washington Road. May will handle trusts and estates for DeWitt.

DeWitt is one of three tenants in the building alongside Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper s.c. and SIMA snow management services.

DeWitt now has offices in Green Bay, Brookfield, Madison, Mequon and Minneapolis.