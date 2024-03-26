Madison-based developer sells Wauwatosa apartment building for $6.3 million

Madison-basedhas sold a Wauwatosa apartment building that it developed for $6.3 million. Gallatin Apartments, a 27-unit luxury apartment complex at 2515 N. Wauwatosa Ave., was sold to a Brookfield-based entity, state records show. Built in 2020, amenities include a fitness center, underground parking, bicycle storage, a rooftop deck and private dog run. Calabasas, California-based Marcus & Millichap, which has a Milwaukee office, arranged the sale, according to a press release. Gallatin Apartments is Willow Partners' only Milwaukee-area project that's been completed. The firm has developed other multifamily projects in Madison, according to its website. In 2017, Willow Partners proposed a 192-unit high rise apartment building at the Goll Mansion site on Milwaukee's East Side. After a contentious zoning process, the project received city approval in 2022 and construction work was supposed to begin on the project, located at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., last year. However, in July Willow Partners put out a statement that said the project was put on hold due to rising interest rates and the City of Milwaukee's new 2% sales tax. The firm also has an apartment proposal in Madison with about 250 apartment units that is waiting to break ground. Willow Partners managing partnerdid not respond to request for comment.