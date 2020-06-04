Notable Women in Construction and Design: Maddy Tarbox

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 32

32 Number of years with your current company/firm: 30

30 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Maddy Tarbox joined Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services more than 30 years ago. She started as one of only a few women in the local construction industry and today serves as vice president of marketing.

“I have known Maddy for over 30 years; she has been the glue that has held VJS together,” said Craig Jorgensen, president at VJS. “Her insight and industry knowledge are two major reasons that VJS has consistently been elevated to one of the top general contractors in the Milwaukee area.”

Tarbox played an integral part in growing what was once a $20 million a year company with 65 employees into a $210 million firm with more than 200 employees, Jorgensen said. She is experienced in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives for marketing, business development and corporate communications that lead to growth, long-term profitability and results, he said.

Outside of work, Tarbox is an advocate for education and mentoring and regularly mentors young women through Society for Marketing Professional Services and Professional Dimensions.