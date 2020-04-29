MACC Fund receives $1 million gift to fund research at Medical College of Wisconsin, UW Carbone Cancer Center

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund has received a $1 million gift from the Costigan Family Giving Fund to support research initiatives at the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The gift from the Delaware-based family fund will provide $200,000 per year for the next five years to fund “research acceleration” at MCW and UW.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Costigan family and their continued support of our mission,” said Becky Pinter, president and chief executive officer of the MACC Fund. “While this gift comes during an uncertain time, our children remain our priority, and they need our help now more than ever. While the majority of our world has been put on hold, pediatric cancer remains a threat to many. By continuing to work in collaboration with generous organizations like the Costigan Family Giving Fund, we can ensure that the necessary research to improve survival rates and quality of life for kids diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder continues.”

In September, the MACC Fund pledged $25 million to advance medical discoveries at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin related to pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

The MACC Fund was founded in 1976 by Jon McGlocklin, a Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-announcer, and then Bucks play-by-play announcer Eddie Doucette, whose two-year-old son Brett had been diagnosed with cancer. It has raised more than $70 million over the years for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.

