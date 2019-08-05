MACC Fund names new president and CEO

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund (MACC Fund) has named chief operating officer Becky Pinter its next president and chief executive officer.

Pinter, who has been with the MACC Fund since 2007, was selected from a search process that included both internal and external candidates.

She succeeds longtime MACC Fund leader John Cary, who helmed the organization for 36 years before announcing his retirement in 2018. Pinter led the organization in the interim after Cary’s departure.

“I welcome Becky’s transition from chief operating officer to president and CEO with open arms,” said Jon McGlocklin, co-founder of the MACC Fund. “She has a proven track record of success within this organization, a dedicated commitment to our mission, and the relationship and leadership we need to continue to thrive. Personally, I look forward to seeing her vision carry the MACC Fund into the future.”

Prior to joining the organization, Pinter led advancement efforts at Cardinal Stritch University.

The fund was founded in 1976 by McGlocklin, a Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-announcer, and Bucks then play-by-play announcer Eddie Doucette, whose two-year-old son Brett had been diagnosed with cancer. It has raised a total of $65 million over the years for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

The fund also announced it has hired longtime board member T.J. Marini as its chief development officer.