M&A Forum panelists will examine hot market

BizTimes Media’s annual M&A Forum, to be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, will feature two panels to discuss and provide insights about the white hot mergers and acquisitions market.
The event will be the second in-person BizTimes Media event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Click here to register.
For many business owners who weathered the pandemic, now is the perfect time to buy or sell. The M&A Forum will feature a buy-side panel and a sell-side panel filled with local executives who have just gone through the merger or acquisition process.
The sell-side panelists will Include:
- Dan Cahalane, president of American Roller and Plasma Coatings
- Rob Dillon, executive vice president of OwnersEdge
- Michael Malatesta, leader of ERC Midwest LLC
The sell-side discussion will be moderated by Ann Hanna, managing director and owner of Taureau Group.
The buy-side panelists will include:
- Sequoya Borgman, managing director of Borgman Capital
- Karen Hung, CEO of Silver Rock Consulting
- Al Orr, CEO and shareholder of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
- Terry Schneider, president of Welcome Dairy Holdings LLC/Gamay Food Ingredients LLC
The buy-side discussion will be moderated by Inge Plautz, senior vice president of Old National Bank.
After the panel discussions, there will be three breakout sessions:
- Key Factors Driving Company Value – Understanding what impacts purchase price.
- Funding Your Transaction – A candid conversation on the capital stack. This session will dive into the nuances of financing a transaction.
- “Tax & Deal Structure Insights” – This session will provide an overview of tax and deal structuring considerations that should be analyzed in all transactions, including the tax structure of the transaction.
The M&A Forum is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Taureau Group. The supporting sponsor is Vistage. Click here to register.