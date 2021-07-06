M&A Forum panelists will examine hot market

BizTimes Media’s annual M&A Forum, to be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, will feature two panels to discuss and provide insights about the white hot mergers and acquisitions market.

The event will be the second in-person BizTimes Media event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Click here to register.

For many business owners who weathered the pandemic, now is the perfect time to buy or sell. The M&A Forum will feature a buy-side panel and a sell-side panel filled with local executives who have just gone through the merger or acquisition process.

The sell-side panelists will Include:

Dan Cahalane , president of American Roller and Plasma Coatings

, president of American Roller and Plasma Coatings Rob Dillon , executive vice president of OwnersEdge

, executive vice president of OwnersEdge Michael Malatesta, leader of ERC Midwest LLC

The sell-side discussion will be moderated by Ann Hanna, managing director and owner of Taureau Group.

The buy-side panelists will include:

Sequoya Borgman , managing director of Borgman Capital

, managing director of Borgman Capital Karen Hung , CEO of Silver Rock Consulting

, CEO of Silver Rock Consulting Al Orr , CEO and shareholder of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

, CEO and shareholder of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. Terry Schneider, president of Welcome Dairy Holdings LLC/Gamay Food Ingredients LLC

The buy-side discussion will be moderated by Inge Plautz, senior vice president of Old National Bank.

After the panel discussions, there will be three breakout sessions:

Key Factors Driving Company Value – Understanding what impacts purchase price.

– Understanding what impacts purchase price. Funding Your Transaction – A candid conversation on the capital stack. This session will dive into the nuances of financing a transaction.

– A candid conversation on the capital stack. This session will dive into the nuances of financing a transaction. “Tax & Deal Structure Insights” – This session will provide an overview of tax and deal structuring considerations that should be analyzed in all transactions, including the tax structure of the transaction.

The M&A Forum is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Taureau Group. The supporting sponsor is Vistage. Click here to register.