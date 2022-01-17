M.A. Mortenson exec named 2022 president of AGC of Greater Milwaukee

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee announced that Scott Heberlein, senior vice president of M.A. Mortenson Company, has been elected to serve as 2022 president of the AGC. As president, Heberlein’s priorities are to…

The The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee announced that Scott Heberlein , senior vice president of M.A. Mortenson Company , has been elected to serve as 2022 president of the AGC. As president, Heberlein’s priorities are to continue to grow the association’s membership, lead the industry through the on-going economic and public health challenges ahead, and continue to address long-term challenges related to developing the future workforce. “Now more than ever we have to connect increasing the diversity, equity, and inclusion of our industry with the success of our member companies,” Heberlein said. “Scott has brought great leadership and passion to the board over the past two years, and I look forward to working with him to ensure the success of our members and advance AGC’s cornerstone values Skill, Integrity, and Responsibility,” said AGC-GM CEO Mark Kessenich. The 2022 AGC Board of Directors include: Mike Stern, Findorff; Shannon Metoxen, J.P. Cullen & Sons, Inc.; Tim Just, Just Consulting; Rupert Kotze, Kotze Construction; Jose Sanchez, Sanchez Painting; Matt Tadisch, Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, LLC; Jason Schneider, VJS Construction Services; and advisory member Jim Flemming, Langer Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.