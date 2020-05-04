Luxury homes on the market in southeastern Wisconsin

N1860 N. Black Point Road, Town of Linn

$7.78 million

Black Point Manor is a one-of-a-kind architectural work, the history of which is detailed at blackpointmanor.com. The 10,800-square-foot home sits on 5 acres, and boasts a private 0.75-acre lagoon, perennial gardens and 464 feet of frontage on Geneva Lake. It has five bedrooms (including the master bedroom with a private bar and sitting room), 10 bathrooms, a curved staircase, nine fireplaces and an expansive walk-out lower level leading to the lakeside pool and cabana. It is listed for sale by Wendy Murphy of d’aprile properties.

1500 Sunset Drive, Elm Grove

$4.1 million

This English Manor-inspired estate is a combination of elegance, high style and thoughtful detail. The 13,600-square-foot home was built in 2009 with Castle Rock limestone. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms and a seven-car attached garage. It features custom millwork and cabinetry throughout, plastered interior walls, eight gas fireplaces, hand-scraped walnut floors and heated marble floors. The master bedroom offers bonus living space with a fireplace, king-sized bedroom, dressing room and master bathroom with a walk-in shower and custom marble tile and vanities. It is listed for sale by Katie Sprague of Firefly Real Estate.

693 Dublin Drive, Town of Erin

$3.9 million

This home is an outdoor and nature enthusiast’s dream come true. It sits on 160 acres, featuring woodland, marsh, prairie and several ponds teaming with fish. A 300-acre conservancy that abuts the property provides full access to hiking trails. The 6,400-square-foot home, built in 1970, has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. There are four outbuildings on the property, including a gazebo, pool house, detached two-car garage and large barn once used for a hobby deer and elk farm. It is listed for sale by Craig Caliendo of Kings Way Realty.

10114 N. Range Line Road, Mequon

$2.55 million

This 10,350-square-foot, lifestyle-oriented home is set on 5 acres. It includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The wood-paneled study makes an ideal retreat, while both the great room and sunroom are bathed in natural light and boast incredible views of the manicured grounds. Outside feels like a resort, complete with a pool, waterfall and fire pit. The five-car garage is a car lover’s dream. It is listed for sale by Falk Ruvin Gallagher of Keller Williams Northshore.

825 N. Prospect Ave., #601, Milwaukee

$2.4 million

This custom-designed two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom University Club Tower condominium offers breathtaking views of Lake Michigan. It features a modern open-concept kitchen with a large butler’s pantry, expansive living and dining areas, family room, office space and fireplace and the largest outdoor terrace currently available in Milwaukee. Condo tower amenities include 24-hour security, concierge service, a complete fitness center with lap pool and a screening room. Also included are two parking spaces and a private storage room. It is listed by the Peter Mahler Team of Sotheby’s International Realty.

7200 N. Beach Drive, Fox Point

$2.25 million

This fully updated red-brick colonial on Beach Drive sits on a property with 165 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline. The 4,300-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a four-car garage. The warm, white-painted kitchen features honed granite countertops and top-quality appliances. The adjacent family room has cathedral ceilings and a wall of lake-facing windows. A generous porch resides just off the family room. Out back, a stone patio is the ideal backdrop for summer barbecues. It is listed for sale by Falk Ruvin Gallagher of Keller Williams Northshore.

11390 N. Creekside Court, Mequon

$1.7 million

This property was designed for year-round entertainment on a private wooded one-acre lot. The 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom home offers breathtaking views, high ceilings and amazing finishes throughout. It has a chef’s kitchen with prep island, and French doors open to the outdoor adult play space with a built-in hot tub, fire pit, pond, built-in grill, TV, terraced patios and decks. It also has extensive audio and video systems throughout, including a large lower-level theater space and second kitchen. It is listed for sale by Powers Realty Group.

3944 N. Lake Drive, Shorewood

$1.4 million

This 5,350-square-foot stunning Cream City Brick colonial has grand views of Lake Michigan from nearly every room. It features a grand marble foyer, tall ceilings, gorgeous moldings and refinished hardwood floors. A remodeled kitchen includes birch inset custom cabinetry, butcher block island and subway tile backsplash. A grand staircase leads to the family room with soaring ceilings, wet bar and second fireplace. It has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It is listed for sale by Powers Realty Group.

1313 N. Franklin Place, #1701, Milwaukee

$1.25 million

This southwest-corner unit at the BreakWater Condominiums has an open floor plan with wood floors, spacious dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and amazing panoramic views. Residents can entertain guests on the oversized private balcony. The gourmet kitchen boasts a two-tier breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a tiled backsplash. In the master bedroom is a walk-in closet and master bath with a whirlpool tub, dual vanities, a backsplash and tiled shower stall. It is listed for sale by Corley Real Estate.

W6414 Sumac Road, Plymouth

$1.2 million

This custom home is designed with every feature imaginable, and then some. This 7,100-square-foot, five-bedroom home was built in 2009. The open-concept home features vaulted ceilings, double kitchen islands, trayed lighted ceiling treatments and custom profiled woodwork, cabinetry and built-ins. The full walk-out lower level has a tiered home theater. Walls of transom windows welcome daylight into every room, and accent lighting warms each room at night. The foothills of the Kettle Moraine offer views of nature in every direction. It is listed for sale by Tricia Brost of RE/MAX Gallery.