Luxurious backyard remodel

There are outdoor spaces, and then there are outdoor spaces like the ones Ken DePratt and his team at KD Poolscapes built for a client living on a golf course in Wales.

Spread across four elevations, the project features a pool, fire features, a fire pit, custom bar, two refrigerators, pergolas, a putting green, wire railings and accent brick, all within a brick wall to help manage drainage on the site.

The roughly $300,000 project started in July 2018 and was done by May 2019, including a few months lost to winter.

“We know exactly what it costs, right down to the penny,” said DePratt, president of KD Poolscapes. “We know all the square footages, we know all the elevations, we know how we’re going to do everything, so there’s no hidden costs.”

The site came with challenges, including strict setbacks from the golf course and other properties, a septic system and limited access for equipment.

DePratt takes pride in his company’s ability to take on jobs like this.

“We go out and build what we design, no subcontracting,” he said. “It has limited us in size, but it’s allowed us to really work just building beautiful backyards.”

KD Poolscapes will do three to 10 projects each year with a team of 10 people.

A journeyman ironworker, DePratt said he puts an emphasis on foundation and drainage work.

“You can’t handle $100,000 or $200,000 like you’re putting in an above ground pool or a 12-by-12 patio; it’s more complicated,” he said.

The project in Wales required 200 frost footings to ensure its stability over time.

“It’s like a parking structure,” DePratt said.

He said customers are increasingly interested in investing in their backyards.

“People don’t have time,” DePratt said, noting customers prefer to stay home instead of driving several hours to go Up North. “This is right out your back door.”