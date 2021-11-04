Luther Group acquires more industrial properties in New Berlin

Company reaches $100 million in assets milestone

By
Alex Zank
-
The Spincraft facility, 16100 Beloit Road, is one of several New Berlin industrial properties Luther Group recently acquired. Photo credit: Google
The Spincraft facility, 16100 Beloit Road, is one of several New Berlin industrial properties Luther Group recently acquired. Photo credit: Google
Elm Grove-based Luther Group LLC is continuing its acquisition binge of industrial properties with more buildings and a development site in New Berlin. Luther Group said that with these acquisitions, it has surpassed $100 million of…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display