Lucas Milhaupt moving to new HQ in Cudahy

Brazing alloys manufacturer, Lucas Milhaupt, Inc., is poised to move into a new $10 million, 105,000-square-foot world headquarters in Cudahy in November.

Located at 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave., the new plant is about a mile north of the company’s current facility at 5656 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cudahy. The company said the move enables it to maximize its support to customers with an expanded portfolio of new products and optimize manufacturing operations.

“Our customers are facing challenges that require custom innovation. We collaborate closely with each customer to engineer precise alloy compositions and product forms to ensure their success,” said John Ashe, president and chief executive officer. “This new space is designed specifically to advance new product development and deliver solutions that meet their unique requirements.”

In addition to the investment in innovation, the facility has been designed to optimize efficiency, quality, and safety with best-in-class manufacturing, the company said.

“The space enables us to streamline production for shorter lead times and on-time delivery,” Ashe said. “We are very proud of our 81-year history in this area and our ties to the people here. This new facility is an affirmation of our commitment to U.S. manufacturing in Wisconsin and our continued support of the Cudahy community. This new space is designed to provide best-in-class facilities for our employees and enhance cross-functional collaboration even further.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP), Lucas Milhaupt has been a brazing alloys distributor for almost a decade.

Warren Lichtenstein, executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings, said Lucas Milhaupt’s new headquarters affirms the parent company’s commitment to southeastern Wisconsin.

“With the completion of this incredible flagship plant, Lucas Milhaupt and Steel Partners are proud to continue to play a role in the region’s economic strength and workforce development. The employee-centric design will attract and retain the world-class talent we need to fuel our growth,” Lichtenstein said.

The new plant was designed and built by Nashotah-based MSI General.