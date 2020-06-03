Notable Women in Construction and Design: Lora Strigens

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 17

17 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor’s degree in architecture and urban planning, University of Minnesota

Bachelor’s degree in architecture and urban planning, University of Minnesota Graduate degree/university: Master’s degrees in architecture and urban planning, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and facilities management at Marquette University has been a driving force on multiple construction projects as part of the university’s $600 million master plan, which aims to physically transform Marquette and enhance the campus experience.

One of these projects included the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center — a $24 million, 47,000-square-foot building that opened in the spring of 2019. The building provides a space for faculty and industry partners to collaborate on cutting-edge research.

Under her leadership, the university also completed its new Physician Assistant Studies Building in 2019, and unveiled plans for the future home of Marquette’s College of Business. Construction on that $70 million facility is set to begin in the fall of 2021.

Prior to joining Marquette, Strigens was an associate vice president at HGA, an architecture, engineering and planning firm, and then moved into higher education world at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, where she was the associate director of planning.

“Her expertise in architecture and urban planning uniquely propels Marquette into the future, while underscoring the university’s Jesuit mission of continually serving students and contributing to the advancement of knowledge,” said Bill Scholl, vice president and director of athletics at Marquette University.