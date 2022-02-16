Loppnow brothers sell Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse after 40 years of ownership

By
Ashley Smart
-
Floral arrangements from Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse.
After four decades spent helping families plan the biggest events in their lives, the Loppnow family of Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse have sold the 118-year-old business to Rebecca and David Haut. Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display