Loppnow brothers sell Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse after 40 years of ownership

After four decades spent helping families plan the biggest events in their lives, the Loppnow family of Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse
have sold the 118-year-old business to Rebecca and David Haut.
Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse has always been family-owned, though not by the same family for its entire history. The Loppnow family officially took over ownership in 1977. Brothers Tom and Marty Loppnow bought the business from their parents in 1998.
Marty Loppnow said he and his brother made the decision to sell so they can retire.
Loppnow said his family first got involved in the business when his father, Noel, returned from the Korean War and was able to get an apprenticeship at a flower shop through the G.I. Bill. Noel Loppnow was able to work his way up from a delivery person/handyman to a floral designer. After Noel Loppnow married his wife, Janet Loppnow, they initially bought a flower shop in Racine. They purchased a larger shop, Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse, in 1977.
“I remember as a small child being there very late into the evenings on Friday nights as my parents worked to finish wedding flowers for the Saturday weddings,” Marty Loppnow said. “My brother grew up in it too. From 16 on, he started to do delivery for them. We’ve been involved with it for pretty much our whole lives.”
After taking over the business, the Loppnow brothers decided they needed to expand to remain successful and they built a new store in 2000 on Prairie Avenue, which is where the business remains today.
“That’s what helped us grow. It kind of solidified our place in Waukesha as a go-to place to see,” Loppnow said.
He said some of the biggest challenges that came with running Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse over the past several decades included navigating through several recessions and keeping up with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. Despite the pandemic, Loppnow said the shop has been busier than ever, as big events like weddings have started to come back.
“The last two years have absolutely been record years, with last year being the top year we’ve ever had in our history. Even during COVID-19, people were still sending flowers,” Loppnow said.
The Loppnow brothers are looking to enjoy the next stage of their lives in retirement. They will still be somewhat involved with the business during key times of the year.
“We knew it was time. It was time to let this business that’s been around for 118 years change hands – get into some younger hands – and be revitalized again,” Loppnow said.
After an hour and a half meeting with Rebecca and David Haut, both brothers had a gut feeling that the couple was the right fit to take over the business. Loppnow said it was important to find new owners who were looking to run the business for the long haul and respect its history, not just make a quick buck.
“We have been honored to have taken your feelings, turned them into flowers and delivered that feeling for you, maybe if you couldn’t say it yourself. We are truly blessed by the Waukesha and southeastern Wisconsin community,” Loppnow said.