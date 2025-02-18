Looking for a way to get involved in your community? Meet nearly 40 schools and nonprofits at the Milwaukee Education Spotlight on Feb. 27

For business leaders looking to get involved with education in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Education Spotlight provides the opportunity to meet and speak with leaders from nearly 40 schools and education-focused nonprofits.

Taking place Thursday, Feb. 27 from 2 to 6:30 p.m., the event features a keynote conversation with Northwestern Mutual chief executive officer Tim Gerend, an overview of Milwaukee student performance from City Forward Collective executive director Colleston Morgan Jr., and a panel discussion with business and school leaders moderated by JoAnne Anton, president and CEO of Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

Learn more and register here.

Following the main program, schools and nonprofits that currently work together will share insights on their partnerships during roundtable discussions. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about ways they can support schools and nonprofits as well as share insights on the skills and attributes businesses need in their future workforce.

Participating schools and nonprofits include:

Carmen High School / GPS Education Partners

Topic: Partnering to scale career readiness for youth success

Topic: STEM partnerships in and beyond the classroom

Topic: Building ecosystems of support for student success through intentional partnerships

Topic: Leadership Begins with Lifelong Learning

Topic: Quality partnerships equals strong student outcomes and impact

Topic: Craftsmanship and character development for stronger communities

Topic: Building brighter futures: JA and LUMIN’s path to financial readiness

Topic: STEAM education: From coding and computational thinking to engineering and design thinking

Topic: Collaboration is Key: Real Reading Results from a Proven Program & Philanthropy

Topic: Girl-centered education: Why relevance and safe spaces matter?

Topic: Leveraging partnerships to develop human capital

Topic: How can I help? Supporting students’ exceptional behavior needs

Topic: Developing the future, diverse college-educated workforce for Milwaukee

Topic: The transformative power of school-based mentorship and social emotional learning

Topic: Special education: Enabling inclusion within faith-based schools.

Topic: Classrooms and boardrooms: Purposeful partnership in a shifting leader landscape

Topic: Empowering Milwaukee youth through single-gender programming and tutoring

Topic: Cultivating school talent for today and tomorrow

The event will conclude with a networking reception, providing an opportunity to continue the conversation.

Scenes from the 2024 Milwaukee Education Spotlight roundtables: