Longtime Milwaukee nightclub Victor’s to officially close

Victor’s nightclub is closing its doors after nearly six decades in downtown Milwaukee.

The business will close Jan. 2, following a 60th anniversary New Year’s Eve celebration that’s set to run from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1, according to posts on Facebook.

“We’re definitely going to go out with a bang for our 60th,” said second-generation family operator John Jones in a video announcement posted to Facebook Thursday. In the video, Jones stood next to brothers Vic and Jim Jones, who have continued to head up Victor’s day-to-day operations since the death of their father, nightclub namesake Victor Jones.

Victor Jones opened Victor’s in 1966 at 1230 N. Van Buren St. and the spot has since held a reputation among local patrons for its lively atmosphere, dancing and strong cocktails. Victor died in 2021 at the age of 91.

“We’ve come to a tough decision it was a difficult one but my brothers and I have decided to retire from Victor’s,” said Vic Jones in the video.

Jim Jones thanked Victor’s customers “who have become friends over the years” and employees for their hard work and cooperation.

It hasn’t been an easy run for the nightclub since the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the business has been in limbo since Victor’s passing the following year. Without a succession plan in place at the time of his death, sole ownership of the business went to his wife, Mary Ann Jones, who died in September.

Victor’s real estate and business assets were publicly listed for sale in March, with a current listing price of $1.7 million.