Long-running pizzeria closes Milwaukee location

Pizza Man has permanently shuttered its location in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, marking the end of 54 years of business in the city.

The local pizzeria announced the closure of its restaurant, 2060 N. Humboldt Boulevard, over social media late Monday: “We have made this difficult decision after careful consideration and deliberation.”

Pizza Man’s Wauwatosa restaurant at the Mayfair Collection on West Burleigh Street remains open.

- Advertisement -

The closure of the Milwaukee location comes less than a year after Pizza Man opened the North Humboldt Boulevard restaurant, having relocated there from its previous spot on North Downer Avenue on the city’s East Side. The Humboldt space was formerly home to Stubby’s Gastropub, which closed in 2022 after 21 years in business.

Pizza Man has operated a location on Milwaukee’s East Side since 1970, initially opening on East North Avenue. After a fire destroyed its original location in 2010, the restaurant moved to a two-story space on Downer Avenue.

“We would like to thank our dedicated staff for their hard work and commitment over the year. Be assured that we will do everything we can to make this transition as caring as possible for our staff,” the business said in the social media post.

- Advertisement -

Pizza Man was founded in 1970 by the late Mike Amidzich and is now owned by Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality.