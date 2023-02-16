Pizza Man to move from Downer to former Stubby’s Gastropub space

Pizza Man will soon relocate its Downer Avenue restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side to the former Stubby’s Gastropub space in the Riverwest neighborhood.

The Milwaukee-based pizzeria has operated a location on Milwaukee’s East Side since 1970, initially opening on East North Avenue. After a fire destroyed its original location in 2010, the restaurant moved to its current two-story space on the corner of North Downer Avenue and East Belleview Place.

With the end of its lease approaching, Pizza Man’s ownership embarked on a months-long search for a “viable, sustainable location,” Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality said in a news release. They group chose a space on 2060 N. Humboldt Boulevard, which housed Stubby’s up until late last year when the staple bar-restaurant closed after 21 years in business.

Pizza Man will make the move to its new location in the coming weeks, with an opening expected in mid to late March. An official opening date and additional details will be released once it clears the city’s licensing process, according to the release. The Downer Avenue location will remain open for business over the next few weeks.