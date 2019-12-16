Local students experience ‘10,300 hours of code’

Milwaukee-area students were taught 10,300 hours of code as a part of Milwaukee’s “Hour of Code,” a NEWaukee and Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition initiative that promotes tech skills among the youth.

The Hour Code runs during Computer Science Week, which is Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. Over 28 local companies and organizations as well as 250 volunteers hosted 85 events during the week.

This is the second year the business, non-profit and education communities have partnered to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning opportunities at this scale.

“The response to the challenge has been overwhelming,” said Angela Damiani, chief executive officer and co-founder of NEWaukee. “Local employers are showing that they are committed to fostering young tech talent.”

Participating companies and organizations included Accenture, Advocate Aurora Health, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Bright Cellars, Carroll University, Continuus Technologies, Discovery World, Ever-Green Energy, Gearbox Labs, gener8tor, GE Healthcare, Islands of Brilliance, Kohl’s, Medical College of Wisconsin, Microsoft, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Northwestern Mutual, Opus College of Engineering Marquette University, PKWARE, Rising Tide Analytics, Rockwell Automation, SHARP Literacy and SysLogic.