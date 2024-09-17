Local developer proposes four-building retail project in Kenosha

A local developer is proposing a four-building retail development on Kenosha's north side. Located at 1771 30th Ave., the currently undeveloped 9.6-acre parcel is owned by Kenosha-based, which plans to develop the property into two fast food restaurants with drive-thrus, a gas station and strip center, all of which would be built as separate buildings, according to current plans. So far, the developer has received interest from a Culver's franchisee to occupy one of the lots with a two-lane drive-thru and a dine-in restaurant space. At full build out, the development is expected to cost $15 million. Construction could begin in January, according to the developer's application to the City of Kenosha. The proposal is up for Plan Commission review this week with a staff recommendation to approve the project. The project would be located across the street from a Pick 'n Save-anchored strip mall that also currently has a Dollar Tree, Great Clips and several small restaurants as tenants. Wood Road LLC could not be reached for comment. [caption id="attachment_597139" align="aligncenter" width="994"]Rendering from City of Kenosha[/caption]