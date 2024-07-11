Local business leaders named to newly formed study committee focused on AI

A newly formed study committee chaired by state Sen. Julian Bradley
, R-Mukwonago, will analyze the opportunities and challenges that stem from the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence.
“I look forward to working with this team of experts to examine how Wisconsin can be a leader in AI while avoiding potential pitfalls,” said Bradley in a Tuesday announcement. “This committee will travel throughout the state to consider how the new technology will impact workforce, health care, law enforcement, government and consumer protection.”
Eleven other members have been named to the study committee, ranging from legislators to industry experts. They include:
Bradley’s newly formed committee is not the only group of Wisconsin leaders examining the impact of AI across industries.
Last November
, Gov. Tony Evers announced 30 business and industry leaders who make up the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence.
The separate task force will create an advisory action plan that identifies AI’s current impact in Wisconsin and then make predictions on AI’s implications for the near term and future.