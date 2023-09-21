Milwaukee | Founded: 2016

Industry: Technology and communications

Employees: 18 | 2023 projected sales: $2.8 million

Lisbon Creek Systems provides design, installation and support services for protective, communication and audio/video systems as well as managed IT services.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Earl Ziebell and Ken Vandervest, co-owners: “By maintaining a diversified suppliers portfolio, we have minimized order backups and shortages, ensuring continuity in our services. Our focus on hiring individuals with the right attitude and alignment with our vision has resulted in low employee turnover, contributing to stability within our team.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The rising real estate costs present a substantial barrier, particularly in terms of new construction for our existing and prospective customers. The escalation in property prices also affects our clients’ ability to grow and invest in new projects.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are in the process of growing our sales force to further our reach and to better serve our customers. We’re transitioning into a new 10,000-square-foot building, a change that will provide our team with an improved working environment and enable more efficient operations.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Rooted in innovation, collaboration and respect. As a family-centric business, we prioritize nurturing relationships both within the team and with our customers.”