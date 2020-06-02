Notable Women in Construction and Design: Lisa Jansen

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Number of years working in your current industry: 32

Number of years with your current company/firm: 32

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science Interior Design, Mount Mary University

Graduate degree/university: NA

Lisa Jansen has more than three decades of experience in the interior design industry and serves as principal and director of interior design at Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios.

She has worked on a variety of award-winning projects and also received the silver award from the American Society of Interior Designers for the A.O. Smith project in Milwaukee.

Some of Jansen’s most notable project work includes the Froedtert Ambulatory Master Plan Implementation, Children’s Wisconsin, UW Health, Waukesha County Courthouse addition, Walworth County Health & Human Services and South Wood County YMCA & VA.

She has been a member of the American Society of Interior Designers for more than 30 years. Jansen recently joined the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers and WCREW, a network to interface with other women in the commercial real estate industry.

“She’s an outstanding leader who sees a strong sense of possibility in all that she does,” said Steve Raasch, president and chief executive officer of Zimmerman Architectural Studios. “She leads by example, with one of the keys to her success being very fluid and adaptable to any given situation. Her strong listening skills result in the quality of design and impact her clients are looking for.”