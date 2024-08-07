Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Legacy Bank co-founder and CEO ‘Dee’ Sims dies at 81

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Legacy BankSeaway Bank and Trust CompanyDeloris “Dee” SimsMargaret HenningsenShirley Lanier
Last updated
Deloris “Dee” Sims

Deloris “Dee” Sims, one of three co-founders of Legacy Bank in Milwaukee, the first African American, women-owned charted bank in Wisconsin, passed away recently at the age of 81.

Sims was born in 1943 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

She started her banking career as a part-time teller at a Firstar Bank branch in Milwaukee. Over 28 years she rose up the ranks at Firstar to become a vice president and business banker. She developed five Firstar bank branches in the city.

- Advertisement -

In 1999, Sims, along with co-founders Margaret Henningsen and Shirley Lanier, launched Legacy Bank in Milwaukee. Sims was chief executive officer of Legacy Bank, which focused on lending to customers in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods within the city of Milwaukee. Its growth strategy included providing loans to revitalize residential housing and commercial properties in distressed neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Legacy Bank had a significant concentration in commercial real estate loans and in 2011, in the wake of the Great Recession, the bank went out of business. Chicago-based Seaway Bank and Trust Company acquired all of its deposit accounts.

A memorial service to celebrate Sims’ life will be held on Aug. 16, 2024 at Mason Temple Church Of God In Christ, located at 6098 N. 35th St. in Milwaukee. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with the service immediately following. Northwest Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Legacy Foundation at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.