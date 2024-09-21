Franklin | Founded: 1976

Industry: Mechanical Contracting

Employees: 265 | 2024 projected sales: $132 million

Lee Mechanical provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection services to commercial and industrial clients across the Midwest.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Brandon Quinn, president and CEO: “Our organization has experienced remarkable growth over the past three years due to our dedicated team, strong relationships and high customer trust. Everyone here is committed to doing their best and driving the Lee team’s success. We pride ourselves on consistently delivering on promises, maintaining efficiency to keep costs down and beating project deadlines. This combination of a driven team, trustworthiness and reliability has built a strong foundation for our sustained growth and success.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Supply chain issues have been our biggest challenge. To address this, we increased our warehouse and fabrication space to approximately 150,000 square feet. This expansion helps us accommodate long lead times and manage supply chain disruptions more effectively.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Our big push over the next few years will be on fire protection, following the recent acquisition of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc. This move is aimed at strengthening our MEPF (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire Protection) platform, allowing us to offer multiple trade efficiencies to our customers.”