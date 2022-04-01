Leaders tour new Mental Health Emergency Center in Milwaukee

Leaders of Milwaukee’s major health systems participated with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a tour of the new Mental Health Emergency Center on Milwaukee’s near north side Friday morning.

Construction was recently completed on the 12,000-square-foot emergency center at 1525 N. 12th St., a joint venture of Milwaukee County and Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health.

In March, Baldwin announced she had helped secure $2.5 million in federal funding for the new facility.

Gov. Tony Evers announced last year he had allocated $5.7 million in state funding for the center, with the majority of that total ($4.5 million) coming from the state’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Rogers Behavioral Health also provided $1 million for the project.

Construction and other startup costs are projected at $18 million. The county is responsible for 50% of the construction, startup and operating costs and the health systems are to contribute equal amounts to make up the other 50%.

The facility, which is led by administrator Kevin Kluesner, is now expected to open September. Initial projections had it opening this spring.