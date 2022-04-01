Leaders tour new Mental Health Emergency Center in Milwaukee

Lauren Anderson
The Mental Health Emergency Center at 1525 N. 12th St.

Leaders of Milwaukee’s major health systems participated with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a tour of the new Mental Health Emergency Center on Milwaukee’s near north side Friday morning.

Construction was recently completed on the 12,000-square-foot emergency center at 1525 N. 12th St., a joint venture of Milwaukee County and Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health.

In March, Baldwin announced she had helped secure $2.5 million in federal funding for the new facility.

Gov. Tony Evers announced last year he had allocated $5.7 million in state funding for the center, with the majority of that total ($4.5 million) coming from the state’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Rogers Behavioral Health also provided $1 million for the project.

Construction and other startup costs are projected at $18 million. The county is responsible for 50% of the construction, startup and operating costs and the health systems are to contribute equal amounts to make up the other 50%.

The facility, which is led by administrator Kevin Kluesner, is now expected to open September. Initial projections had it opening this spring.

