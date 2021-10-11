St. Joseph hospital executive to lead new Milwaukee mental health emergency center

Kevin Kluesner has been selected to lead the new Mental Health Emergency Center being built on Milwaukee's near north side. Kluesner most recently was chief administrative officer at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Milwaukee’s north side. He assumes…

Kevin Kluesner has been selected to lead the new Mental Health Emergency Center being built on Milwaukee's near north side. Kluesner most recently was chief administrative officer at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Milwaukee's north side. He assumes his new role as administrator today. The emergency center is a joint venture among Milwaukee County and the area's four health systems: Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin, and Froedtert Health. Advocate Aurora Health is the operations manager for the emergency center and will employ Kluesner, psychiatrists and other staff. The 12,000-square-foot Mental Health Emergency Center, located at 1525 N. 12 St., is expected to open next year and will serve children and adults experiencing a mental health crisis. "Our community and our nation's mental health services have long been underfunded and fragmented," he said. "This opportunity to help create an innovative mental health emergency center and quickly integrate it into Milwaukee's mental health care continuum will be important and fulfilling work. I'm looking forward to establishing and maintaining strong relationships with the Mental Health Emergency Center's stakeholders and the Milwaukee community." Kluesner has held variously leadership roles with Milwaukee-area health systems. Prior to his role with St. Joseph hospital, he was vice president of clinical services for the hospital division of Columbia St. Mary's, chief clinical and support services officer for Aurora Medical Center Kenosha and vice president of growth and market development for Aurora Health Care. He also served for a year on the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership's Leadership Council. "We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Mental Health Emergency Center team," said Pete Carlson, behavioral health president for Advocate Aurora Health. "He brings an outstanding mix of experience, passion and commitment to this community. His track record of health care service in Milwaukee is exceptional, and we're confident that under his leadership, the Mental Health Emergency Center will soon become an integral part of the continuum of behavioral health care in Milwaukee County."