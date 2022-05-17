Leaders from C.G. Schmidt, Wixon, Winkie’s and Standard Electric to be featured at Family & Closely Held Business Summit

The 2022 BizTimes Media Family & Closely Held Business Summit will focus on the “family recipe,” and how family and closely-held businesses can bring together innovation, growth, culture and succession planning to propel them into the future.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.
It will feature a panel discussion of leaders of local family and closely-held businesses, including:
- Peter Gottsacker, president of St. Francis-based Wixon, Inc.
- Eric Schmidt, president of Milwaukee-based G. Schmidt, Inc.
- Leah Steger, vice president, Winkie’s Hallmark & Gifts in Whitefish Bay
- Matt Stern, director of quality assurance for Milwaukee-based Standard Electric Supply
Dick Leinenkugel, the president of Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and his successor, Tony Bugher, will be the keynote speakers for the event. Dick Leinenkugel was named president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in 2014. He represents the fifth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business. Earlier this year, the company announced that Leinenkugel will retire at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Bugher, who is his nephew and will represent the sixth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business.
After the panel discussion, there will be concurrent 40 minute-long breakout sessions that cover family and closely-held business related topics. The breakout sessions will include:
7 keys to a successful personal financial plan
Presenters:
- Mark Strey, wealth manager, Annex Wealth Management
- Amy Kiiskila, wealth manager, Annex Wealth Management
Steps to take when you’re stepping out
Presenters:
- Thomas J. Nichols, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
- Adam J. Tutaj, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
- Scott T. Reigle, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
The role of culture and value proposition in achieving success
Presenters:
- Adam Stone, senior vice president, National Exchange Bank & Trust
- Richard S. Hensley, president, southeast Wisconsin, National Exchange Bank & Trust
The event will conclude with a cocktail reception.
Annex Wealth Management, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. and National Exchange Bank & Trust are partners for the Family & Closely Held Business Summit.