Leaders from C.G. Schmidt, Wixon, Winkie’s and Standard Electric to be featured at Family & Closely Held Business Summit

The 2022 BizTimes Media Family & Closely Held Business Summit will focus on the “family recipe,” and how family and closely-held businesses can bring together innovation, growth, culture and succession planning to propel them into the future.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

It will feature a panel discussion of leaders of local family and closely-held businesses, including:

Dick Leinenkugel, the president of Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and his successor, Tony Bugher, will be the keynote speakers for the event. Dick Leinenkugel was named president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in 2014. He represents the fifth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business. Earlier this year, the company announced that Leinenkugel will retire at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Bugher, who is his nephew and will represent the sixth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business.

After the panel discussion, there will be concurrent 40 minute-long breakout sessions that cover family and closely-held business related topics. The breakout sessions will include:

7 keys to a successful personal financial plan

Presenters:

Mark Strey, wealth manager, Annex Wealth Management

Amy Kiiskila, wealth manager, Annex Wealth Management

Steps to take when you’re stepping out

Presenters:

Thomas J. Nichols, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

Adam J. Tutaj, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

Scott T. Reigle, shareholder, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

The role of culture and value proposition in achieving success

Presenters:

Adam Stone, senior vice president, National Exchange Bank & Trust

Richard S. Hensley, president, southeast Wisconsin, National Exchange Bank & Trust

The event will conclude with a cocktail reception.

Annex Wealth Management, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. and National Exchange Bank & Trust are partners for the Family & Closely Held Business Summit.