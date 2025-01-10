Leader of downtown Milwaukee business improvement district to step down this summer

, who has led, Business Improvement District (BID) #21, since 1998, will resign on June 27, organization announced today. Weirick has been the downtown BID’s only executive director and chief executive officer since its founding. “On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Beth Weirick for her passion, commitment and visionary leadership these past 27 years,” said, board chair of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Beth cultivated partnerships, initiated high-impact development projects and advocated for policies that have enriched the area’s economic landscape, resulting in substantial tax base growth and real estate development. She believed in a high quality of life for all, forging a public-private collaboration that netted a Community Intervention Team that remains a model for urban centers across the nation. She instituted events that have made Downtown Milwaukee a regional destination and her desire to create dynamic public spaces undoubtedly expedited our post-pandemic recovery. She managed all this and more while remaining committed to strategic planning. Her recent work in overseeing the completion of the Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040, as well as our organization’s own five-year strategic plan, defined a clear road map for the future of our organization to ensure its continued growth and success. While we will miss her immensely, we wish Beth the absolute best in her next chapter.” During her tenure, Weirick deployed the Public Service Ambassador and Clean Sweep Ambassador teams, a Landscape Crew and a Graffiti Removal team. In addition, she started Milwaukee Downtown’s four core events – Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, Downtown Dining Week, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week and Taste & Toast – to promote the central business district’s distinguishing amenities. “My journey with Milwaukee Downtown has been filled with passion, purpose and countless moments that I will cherish forever,” said Weirick. “I will be forever grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by my board, stakeholders, community partners and team. Together, we have attracted significant investment, revitalized streets, created public spaces and cultivated a downtown that embodies the spirit and energy of all who live, work and play here.” Weirick will be replaced by, the economic development director for Milwaukee Downtown. [caption id="attachment_604470" align="alignleft" width="300"]Matt Dorner[/caption] Dorner was hired by the BID in 2014 to lead economic development efforts. He began his career in economic development in 2006 at the Village of Menomonee Falls, rising from a planning intern to assistant community development director/economic development specialist. “Over the last decade, I have witnessed firsthand Matt’s passion for downtown Milwaukee,” said Weirick. “Matt’s expertise and relationships within the community made him the clear choice as the next leader of this organization. I look forward to working with Matt on a smooth transition over these next six months.” “It’s an honor to be selected as Milwaukee Downtown’s next CEO,” said Dorner. “I look forward to continuing to serve our stakeholders and bring added value to the strides that have already been made. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for Beth’s ongoing mentorship as we work collectively to set the organization on a solid course for its continued success and growth.” Also, this month Milwaukee Downtown welcomedas director of communications and has promotedto the role of marketing, events and social media director.