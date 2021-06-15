Lazydays to acquire Burlington RV

Tampa-based Lazydays Holdings Inc.
announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire motorhome dealer Burlington RV Superstore
, located in Sturtevant.
The acquisition is expected to be finalized within 90 days. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Burlington RV offers a selection of RV brands including Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, Forest River, Jayco and Coachmen.
"We couldn't be prouder of what our family and employees have built over the past 50 years," Tim and Brenda Wegge, owners of Burlington RV Superstore, said in a news release. "Burlington RV Superstore is the premier RV dealership in our market and we owe its success to our incredible team and their commitment and dedication. We have reached a point in our life where we want to focus on and enjoy our many interests outside the RV business. We had options on how to exit our family business and it was important to us that the new owners have the same customer and employee centric philosophy. The culture of Lazydays and its focus on customers and employees makes it a perfect match for the outstanding team we have built at Burlington RV. We have great love and admiration for our team, and want to thank them for helping build and grow Burlington RV. The Burlington RV team and Lazydays will do great things together."
Lazydays operates 12 dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indiana, and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston.
"We are extremely pleased to announce our intent to acquire Burlington RV as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy," said William P. Murnane, chairman and chief executive officer of Lazydays. "Eastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois are very attractive RV markets. For more than 50 years, the Wegge family has built an outstanding organization and a very well run operation. We are delighted that Tim and Brenda Wegge have chosen Lazydays to guide Burlington RV into the future, and we will do our best to honor their outstanding stewardship and leadership with continued success. We are very excited to welcome Burlington RV and its tremendous team into the Lazydays' family of dealerships."