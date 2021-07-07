Law firm will be first title sponsor for Milwaukee Night Market

The Milwaukee-based Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. law firm will be the title sponsor for the 2021 Milwaukee Night Market, the first title sponsor in the seven-year history of the event.

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free, outdoor street festival showcasing a variety of local Milwaukee vendors, performers and artists. The event will be held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The 2020 Night Market season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Westown Association announced a new strategic partnership that transferred the Night Market brand from NEWaukee.

“Small and local businesses are the backbone of any community and are critical to the cultural and economic success of our city. NEWaukee and the Westown Association play a large role in highlighting and advancing with their wares and services,” said Mark D. Malloy, shareholder at Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. “The Milwaukee Night Market provides a great opportunity to connect our local business and entrepreneurs with the community they serve. We are excited to continue our 173-year history supporting Milwaukee businesses by presenting the 2021 Milwaukee Night Market.”

“We are so excited for the return of the Milwaukee Night Market and believe Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C is the perfect title partner to showcase the diversity and hard work of Milwaukee area businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Stacie Callies, Westown Association executive director. “The Night Market provides such a unique gathering place right in the heart of the city on West Wisconsin Avenue. With the redevelopment and growth in downtown, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. will help continue to power Westown’s renaissance. We appreciate their support and partnership.”