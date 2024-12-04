Law firm expanding with new office in Historic Third Ward

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is expanding to a new office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The regional law firm signed a 20-year lease to take over a 13,500-square-foot space at 207 N. Milwaukee St. that used to be occupied by Milwaukee-based marketing firm Zizzo Group, according to a Monday announcement.

Zizzo owns the space, but has marketed it for a new user since the company moved to nearby Walker’s Point in 2022. Nicolet will move from its current offices about two blocks away at 241 N. Broadway. The Milwaukee Street space is an expansion for Nicolet, according to Zizzo, but the square footage of Nicolet’s current office was not disclosed.

The Milwaukee-based law firm has 24 offices, including 11 in Wisconsin. The Third Ward location is one of its flagship offices and the firm plans to hire more local attorneys at the office, according to Nicolet president Russell Nicolet.

“The collaborative design of the space, the natural light, character, and the building’s roots in Milwaukee industry all made it the perfect fit for Nicolet Law,” Nicolet said in the announcement. “It really encompasses the energy we wanted for our employees and our clients, plus it gives us the space we need to grow.”

Zizzo Group founder Anne Zizzo said in the announcement that the company received multiple offers to lease the space but she took her time choosing a tenant.

“It is important to me to bring tenants to these neighborhoods that will really benefit local residents and the business community,” Zizzo said. “Plus Russell Nicolet and I have become friends through this process – and it’s great to do business with friends.”

Zizzo purchased the Milwaukee Street office space, built in 1915, more than a decade ago and owns the first two floors of the six-story building, as well as the building’s parking structure.