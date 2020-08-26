Category: Notable Women in Law

Laura Petrie, president of Milwaukee-based Petrie+Pettit S.C., has nearly three decades of experience in the law industry. As a third-generation attorney, Petrie concentrates her legal practice in the area of estates and trusts.

She earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University.

She specializes in drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney and marital agreements-tailored specifically to meet the needs of her clients.

“Her attention to detail is complemented by her genuine concern for her clients’ interests,” said Frank Walter executive coach at Walter & Company, Inc./Vistage International. “During her career she has helped her clients feel confident their wealth transfer and succession plans are all in order as they move through the various stages of life.”

She works closely with her clients regarding estate, gift, generation-skipping and income tax planning, as well as business succession and special needs planning to ensure the orderly, efficient transfer of assets both before and after death.