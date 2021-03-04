Laughlin Constable promotes Seifert to COO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Rome Seifert
Milwaukee-based creative agency Laughlin Constable announced that it has promoted Rome Seifert to chief operating officer. Seifert, who has 20 years of accounting experience, has served as Laughlin Constable’s chief financial officer for the past…

