Laughlin Constable promotes Seifert to COO

Milwaukee-based creative agency Laughlin Constable announced that it has promoted Rome Seifert to chief operating officer. Seifert, who has 20 years of accounting experience, has served as Laughlin Constable’s chief financial officer for the past…

Milwaukee-based creative agency Milwaukee-based creative agency Laughlin Constable announced that it has promoted Rome Seifert to chief operating officer. Seifert, who has 20 years of accounting experience, has served as Laughlin Constable’s chief financial officer for the past six years. In recent years, Seifert has expanded his role to take on additional responsibilities from project management and digital delivery to overseeing agency operations and more, the firm said in a news release. “Rome is a true example of the values our agency aims to uphold— resiliency, respect, courage and curiosity. Each day, he brought determination and passion to his role as CFO, and I know this will continue in his new position as COO,” said Mat Lignel, chief executive officer and president of Laughlin Constable. “With his guidance and direction, LC is well positioned to continue on an upward trajectory as he keeps pushing us to be innovative and always exceed our client partners’ needs in an ever-changing industry.” Prior to joining Laughlin Constable, Seifert served as vice president of finance at Kleen Test Products Corp. and finance director at Brady Corp. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1997 and is a certified public accountant (CPA). “I enjoy applying my skills to this creative and challenging industry and helping us continue to innovate and evolve for the benefit of our clients, team of employees and communities. As COO, I look forward to helping the agency celebrate this, its 45th year in business, and prepare for its next chapter,” says Seifert. Seifert will continue to be based in Milwaukee while spending his time between both of the agency’s offices in Chicago and Milwaukee.