Laughlin brothers named co-chief creative officers for Laughlin Constable

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Pat Laughlin and Jon Laughlin
Jon Laughlin and Pat Laughlin, sons of Steve Laughlin, the founder of Milwaukee-based advertising agency Laughlin Constable, have been named co-chief creative officers of the firm. Both Jon and Pat Laughlin have worked for Laughlin…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

