Laughlin brothers named co-chief creative officers for Laughlin Constable

Jon Laughlin
and Pat Laughlin
, sons of Steve Laughlin
, the founder of Milwaukee-based advertising agency Laughlin Constable
, have been named co-chief creative officers of the firm.
Both Jon and Pat Laughlin have worked for Laughlin Constable since 2005. Previously they served as creative directors for the firm.
“This is an exciting time for us. Creative has always been at the heart of Laughlin Constable, and I’m most looking forward to combining our creative firepower with our deep digital roots to create work that’s both emotionally resonant and business driving,” said Pat Laughlin.
Jon Laughlin graduated from Lafayette College in 2000 and Pat graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2002.
“For ten years, Jon and Pat have been part of our creative leadership team and as a result, I have continually seen leaps forward in our creative output. Under their leadership, we will continue to push innovative and creative boundaries to meet the needs of our clients across CPG, retail, health care, insurance, B2B and other industries,” said Mat Lignel
, president and CEO of Laughlin Constable. “As we mark our 45th anniversary, the time is now to have Jon and Pat lead our creative team.”
Steve Laughlin remains the firm's owner and executive chairman of its advisory board.
John “Max” Maxham
, who held the CCO position at Laughlin Constable for the last two years and helped mentor Jon and Pat Laughlin, is departing the agency to pursue a new opportunity.
Laughlin Constable says its annual billings are in excess of $280 million. It has offices in Chicago and Milwaukee. Its clients include: Yuengling, ASPCA, Northwestern Medicine, Hoosier Lottery and Master Lock.