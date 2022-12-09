Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Seeds of Health Inc.

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Since 1983, Seeds of Health has grown from a women, infant and children program and school enrolling 25 students to an organization serving more than 1,300 at-risk youths with five schools in Milwaukee. It has the only K-12 charter school system in the state and operates its schools through partnerships and charter agreements with Milwaukee

